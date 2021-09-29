Our Water: City to educate the public about the importance of keeping litter away from waterways

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – As we experience periods of rain, there are high volumes of runoff into drains and rivers. This is good for water supplies, unless there’s litter and pollutants that come off of roadways.

When roadsides or areas near water access are littered, it usually leads to pollutants harming our wildlife and drinking water supply.

Nearly everything from aquatic life to human life is impacted by water, but if water sources aren’t clean, it could be detrimental.

Ryan Vise from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, says “Any pollutant or litter that gets into the water system can have detrimental effects to the reservoirs, rivers to aquatic species but also it makes it difficult for water systems to clean that water.”

With the many water access points in San Angelo, thanks to our lake and riverfronts, there’s also an increased risk of pollution to that water.

The City of San Angelo’s Operations Assistant Director Patrick Frerich explains, “From our street sweeping operations to our storm water management to mowing and vegetation control and all of those are focused on removing anything that’s in the street, whether that’s heavy metals from cars or oil or dirt, debris sedimentation, all of that, we want to get out of off the street, so that when it does rain, it doesn’t flow down into our rivers and contaminate that water even more.”

The city is working to educate the public on the importance of keeping drains, stormwater, and runoff clear of debris.