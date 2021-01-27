Our Water: city asking for residents help in new drainage master plan

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Flooding is a familiar issue for many San Angelo residents. To fix this, the city is developing a new master plan to address street drainage, a plan that has not been updated in about two decades. On the city website, there is now a section where residents can comment and help shape the new plan.

“It’s an interactive map where the citizens can go,” explained Joe Mangrem, a Project Manager with the Hibbs & Todd engineering firm. “They can put their information which is only available to the city, if they want to be contacted back where you can put that where the flooding is in the street and yard and backyard, alley.”

Many San Angelo residents have wondered why a more conventional underground storm drainage system has not been adopted. A main reason, according to engineers, is the lack of elevation change to facilitate the flow needed for such a system. Another reason for many West Texas communities is cost, both for new developments, but especially for areas that are already heavily developed.

The storm water fee collected by the city goes towards water quality, so infrastructure funding will largely come from grants. “What’s not included in the fee structure that was approved by council back in 2010, was an accommodation for flooding problems or drainage issues,” said San Angelo Asst. Director of Operations Patrick Frerich. “So when you look at, at drainage issues, we know that that there but there’s not necessarily a funding source to take care of them.”

Moving from planning to actual construction is estimated to take several years, and follows ongoing improvement work on both Chadbourne Street and Bell Street in San Angelo.