Our Water: Chadbourne Street Improvement Project includes mobility access

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Chadbourne Street Improvement Project has been long talked about. Now, following the awarding of a contract, the wheels are in motion. There is a great deal of vital and aging water and other utility infrastructure to consider in this project. But another consideration is public accessibility, and the new sidewalks and pedestrian bubbles are just the start.

“One of the key features that the city has invested in is our downtown river walk area,” said San Angelo City Engineer Lance Overstreet. “It has had a lot of face lift. And so one of the benefits of this project is also going to include is going to have a pedestrian ADA accessible ramp and stairwell that goes from the Chadbourne at the bridge down to the river walk area.”

The contract awarded at a recent city council meeting is for roughly 18 months, but city planners wanted to be sure that the intrusion on businesses in the area was minimal. With that in mind, and a budget to consider, the work is being delayed until after the 2020 holiday season.