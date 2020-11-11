Our Water: CARES act funding approved for utility bill relief

SAN ANGELO, Texas – CARES Act funding has been approved by San Angelo city council to recharge the Concho Valley Community Action Agency utility bill relief program. Those eligible can receive help on their water, sewer, trash and storm water bills from the city. On November, 3 San Angelo city council authorized $100,000 of CARES funding to go to the low income assistance program.

The CARES or “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act,” has allowed for the second round of assistance, but funding is also going to other city covid relief efforts. 75% of the CARES Act funding is required to go to medical and public health expenses, 25% is able to be used to facilitate general relief.

“We’re developing programs now for the 25% side,” said San Angelo Finance Director Tina Dierschke. “We may use some of that to further the non-congregate sheltering program as well. We’re looking at possibly developing a program for grants to small businesses.”

Residents who relied on the assistance program previously may still qualify for help as the city has taken steps to allow for another round of relief. “If a customer received funding assistance in January or February of this year,” explained Allison Strube, San Angelo Water Utility Director, “we did amend the contract that allows for funding, or recipients, to receive it twice annually. So if those customers are still experiencing hardships, we encourage them to reach out to Concho Valley Community Action Agency.”

Eligibility for assistance is based on the number of people living in the household and the total household income You can reach the CVCAA at 325-653-2411 or their website.