Our Water: Brady working on $27 million water system overhaul

BRADY, Texas – Responding to strict regulations on water quality from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Brady is making headway on a $27 million dollar municipal water system improvement project. The money was gathered through a series of loans and grants, and with the assistance of the Texas Water Development Board.

The project has been a priority for several years, and after a consultation with the city of San Angelo, it is now moving along faster. San Angelo utilizes the Hickory Aquifer, and built a treatment plant specifically for it, a design Brady plans to mirror. “We’d like to give a shout out to our friends in the city of San Angelo,” said Project Manager Steven Miller. “They actually were very helpful in this project, we utilize their same treatment processes, and we accelerated our approval.”

Brady residents have complained of iron in their water. The new system is designed to first remove iron, and then, filter out radioactive elements and treat the water to public drinking standards. “There are other side benefits,” explained Anthony Groves, Mayor of the city of Brady. “Probably the most significant to a number of folks in Brady will be the improved water pressure, as we relocate the elevated storage tanks, and the size of the pipes that get that.”

In addition to all the work being done regarding Hickory Aquifer water, the city of Brady will be using this project as a springboard to launch into a reverse osmosis project for their Brady Creek Reservoir surface water. After that, the city will be able to blend the two sources, hoping for better overall water quality by late 2022 to early 2023.