Our Water: Brady Creek reservoir full

The Brady Creek Reservoir in McCulloch County is full, and even releasing water out of its non-emergency spillway, benefitting those downstream. Getting the reservoir full is usually difficult, given how narrow the Brady Creek watershed and recharge zone is. Thanks to the high Fall rains throughout the Concho Valley, the reservoir is full and water is flowing downstream where agricultural and recreational water users can benefit.

Great timing because Brady used to treat Hickory Aquifer water by mixing it with reservoir water, something that cannot be relied on when levels are low. Following a study of the Hickory water treatment facility and methods used by San Angelo, Brady is due to complete upgrades to their water facilities by 2021.



