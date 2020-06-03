Our Water: avoid clogging storm sewers during summer lawn sprucing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It is no secret that San Angelo has a complicated relationship with its storm drainage system. With many San Angelo residents tidying up their lawns for summer, city staff want to remind people to keep the storm sewer system free of unecessary debris, as some lawn care practices may add to the strain on the system.

“Sometimes people go in and do maintenance on their yards they’ll scalp them, they’ll expose the soil which causes erosion issues that enters our storm drains,” explained San Angelo stormwater program administrator Shannon McMillan. “Another problem that we have is over fertilizing that creates issues in the river in regards to algae blooms and depletion of oxygen.”

There is something residents can do to help to ease the obstacles to the system. and to ease the broader consequences to city and stream. “Leaving the lawn clippings on your lawn or bagging them up rather than blowing them in the curb and gutter, which is a code violation,” McMillan clarified. “Some of the other aspects of our program are education and outreach in regards to proper fertilizing of your yard.”

Beyond helping to prevent flooding and water contamination, these and other practices can help city staff reduce instances of maintenance. For more information on city ordinances, code violation and to reach out with questions call 325-486-3780. Or, email stormwater@cosatx.us.