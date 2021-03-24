Our Water: April aims to kick off fish stocking season

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division is responsible for stocking fish in area rivers and lakes, and for keeping an eye on the livability of the water. For the most part, area rivers receive a clean bill of health, with some minor concern about the water in more urban areas.

“South Concho River that flows out of Christoval, and Spring Creek out of Mertz, and those are spring fed creeks.” This, from Lynn Wright, an inland fisheries biologist with TPWD. “So they’ve got very good water quality very pristine. Some of our rivers here right in town, they’re a little different water quality, they’re little more murky.”

The next fish stocking will take place Friday, April 23 at the Concho River downtown. It will be the first channel catfish stocking of the season.