Our Water: annual water disinfection change begins June 1

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo residents can expect to notice a change in their tap water beginning June 1. The change may be accompanied by an increased aroma of chlorine, but the water is still safe to use and consume.

“Every year starting June 1, the water system does temporarily change its method of disinfecting the water supply,” explained San Angelo water utility director Allison Strube. “For the other 11 months of the year we use a mixture of chlorine and ammonia to form a chloramine which is strong disinfectant. But during the month of June. from June 1 through June 30, we will be using free chlorine as our method of disinfecting.”

The reason for the brief change, is to shock the water system and rid it of any hardy contaminants. Besides the noticeable presence of chlorine, there will be increased hydrant flushing during the fist week of June. Beyond those elements, water service should largely remain the same until it reverts back to standard protocols on June 30.

