Our Water: a look back at 2019

SAN ANGELO, TX – A lot has happened in 2019 regarding San Angelo’s water supply and infrastructure. Voters approved the city to utilize the Lake Nasworthy trust fund for a sewer trunk main to service the Lake Nasworthy area and provide additional capacity. Some of those dollars will also be used for quality of life improvements such as boat ramps and fishing piers.

In addition to the lake improvements, the underlying infrastructure of the Bell Street area has made it one of the city’s top projects. Bell Street has been a source of a lot of complaints by residents. City staff describe it as one of the biggest projects the city has done and many years, being substantial in terms of water and sewer infrastructure as well as roadway infrastructure.

The city has also taken steps, in concert with the state, to expand San Angelo’s access to water supplies. San Angelo city council and the Texas Water Development Board approved a low interest loan for the city of San Angelo to expand access to the Hickory Aquifer supply. Currently, San Angelo has 15 wells. The city will be adding an additional five wells, expanding pumping and treatment capacity to ultimately be able to pump and treat 12 million gallons per day.

The city’s cyber infrastructure has also been a key focus in 2019, having suffered two seperate security breach incidents. The breaches targeted the one time payment feature, which the city disabled in response. Since last year’s breach, the city has been working with another vendor to replace the Click-to-Gov system.

One of the city’s most innovative and long term projects, the Concho River Project, inched forward in 2019 as well. City staff pushed ahead on the two permits necessary for the project. One being the “bed and banks application,” and the other being the “discharge application.”