Our Water: A dryer than normal September could affect winter months

SAN ANGELO, Texas- It is the first day of autumn and conditions are dryer this month compared to the past few years.

The Concho Valley usually sees more rain during the first few months of fall. The National Weather Service is predicting, at least over the next two weeks, drought like conditions for the region. If the trend continues through October, crops could be affected.

“Although we’ve enjoyed this wetter and cooler summer, we need some rain sometime in the end of September and end of October or were looking at a very dry stretch in the winter and early spring,” said Patrick McCullough of the National Weather Service.

Rain in the early fall is needed for wheat and other plantings. Josh Blanek of the Texas A&M Agrilife Service advises plants for your home that won’t be affected by change in the environment.

“We always need to keep water conservation in my mind and use those plants in our yard that conserve water and really thrive in our desert like environment,” said Blanek.