OUR WATER: 87 billion gallons impounded, more to come

As of 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, October 13, 2018, the reservoirs of the Concho Valley have collectively impounded over 87 billion gallons of water, with much to come as rains continue through the week.

As impressive a number as that may sound, it is less than 20% of the total capacity of the water that could possibly be stored. Together the reservoirs can hold 462 billion gallons of the wet resource at maximum capacity, a total of 1.4 million acre-feet of water.

(An acre-foot of water is the amount of water needed to cover one acre of land one foot deep in water, or 325,851 gallons)

CURRENT STATUS OF RESERVOIRS

Reservoir Date Time Elevation

(NGVD29) Acre-Feet Gallons Percent

Full Nasworthy 10/13/2018 7:00 p.m. 1,870.74 7,648 2,492,108,448 79.54% Twin Buttes 10/13/2018 7:00 p.m. 1,906.06 27,830 9,068,433,330 15.42% O.C. Fisher 10/13/2018 7:00 p.m. 1,871.77 11,990 3,906,953,490 10.04% Oak Creek 10/13/2018 7:00 p.m. 2,001.52 43,100 14,044,178,100 109.92% O.H. Ivie 10/13/2018 7:00 p.m. 1,508.79 83,090 27,074,959,590 14.99% E.V. Spence 10/13/2018 7:00 p.m. 1,853.23 93,460 30,454,034,460 18.07% Total 267,118 87,040,667,418 18.81%

TOTAL CAPACITY OF THE CONCHO VALLEY RESERVOIRS

Lake/

Reservoir Conservation

Elevation (NGVD29) Conservation

Acre-Feet Conservation

Gallons Nasworthy 1,872.20 9,615 3,133,057,365 Oak Creek 2,000.00 39,210 12,776,617,710 O.C. Fisher 1,908.00 119,445 38,921,272,695 Twin Buttes 1,940.20 180,454 58,801,116,354 E.V. Spence 1,898.00 517,272 168,553,598,472 O.H. Ivie 1,551.50 554,340 180,632,243,340 Totals 1,420,336 462,817,905,936

