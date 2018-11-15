OUR WATER: $1.35 million awarded to local Red Creek Municipal Utility District

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $1,355,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) to the Red Creek Municipal Utility District (MUD) in Tom Green County. The District will use the assistance to finance the planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements.

Red Creek MUD, which covers the Quail Valley/Red Creek area just north of San Angelo, could save approximately $197,000 over the life of the loan by using the DWSRF.

With the assistance approved this week, the District will be able to replace approximately 29,000 linear feet (5.49 miles) of pipeline and install a backup generator at its Bristow Water Plant.

Darrin Fentress, principal engineer for the district, said lightning strikes have been one issue at the Bristow Plant, sometimes causing loss of pressure to the northern customers served by Red Creek MUD.

“The backup generator included in this plan would kick in in the event of power loss and pressure would be consistently maintained in those pipelines. Loss of pressure can mean a siphoning effect from houses back into the system, the necessity for boil notices, possible bacterial contamination, and other negative consequences we would be required to mitigate,” he explained. “The generator would go a long way in helping make sure those issues never arise in those circumstances.”

The pipeline replacement project will allow the district to install modern, larger piping from pumping stations and water tanks to its customers. “The piping in place now is not a large enough circumference to sufficiently maintain a pressure some customers may require with the water usage and population growth of the area,” Fentress offered. “Red Creek MUD services approximately 310 customers at any given time over a fairly large land mass area. It takes a lot of piping to reach all of the properties.”

The Red Creek MUD announcement was part of an overall financial assistance package totaling $95,544,000 for water and wastewater system projects. Of this funding, $13,234,000 was approved for rural projects, such as the RDMUD project

Here is the list of projects approved:

$498,000 to the City of China (Jefferson County) for a Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery project

$1,550,000 to the City of Chandler (Henderson County) for wastewater system improvements

$991,000 to the City of Bridge City (Orange County) for Hurricane Harvey recovery projects

$450,000 to the Pleasant Springs Water Supply Corporation (Anderson County) for water system improvements

$33,550,000 to the City of San Antonio acting by and through the San Antonio Water System (Bexar County) for water system improvements

$900,000 to the Stephens Regional Special Utility District (Stephens County) for water system improvements

$48,760,000 to the City of Granbury (Hood County) for wastewater and water system improvements

$7,490,000 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of Bear Creek Special Utility District (Collin County) for water system improvements

$1,355,000 to the Red Creek Municipal Utility District (Tom Green County) for water system improvements

About the Red Creek Municipal Utility District

The Red Creek Municipal Utility District is a self-managing entity, served by a board of directors, meeting monthly. The current president of the Red Creek MUD Board of Directors is Kimberly Francis, a resident of the Red Creek subdivision and board member since 2008. Board members are volunteers, serving four-year terms, and must be a landowner or a registered voter in the district, and at least 18 years of age.

The Red Creek MUD is responsible for maintaining the quality of the water delivered to its customers. Francis related “the water we deliver is provided to us by the City of San Angelo via the Upper Colorado River Authority. Once it enters out system, we are responsible for the quality of that water. Since it comes to us with a level of treatment already applied, we mainly ensure that chlorine levels high enough to prevent bacteria and other negative consequences are kept throughout the system.”

“We flush the terminal points of the tributary lines monthly as a maintenance procedure to ensure the water is never stale enough to allow growth of bad things,” she added.

“The State of Texas has recognized us as a Supreme Water District,” Francis smiled. “We are waiting for the sign so we can proudly display that.”

About the TWDB

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.

Ken Grimm, ConchoValleyHomePage.com, contributed to this report.