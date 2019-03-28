Officials vote to continue funding 4-H water ambassador program

Officials from across the Concho Valley held a meeting for groundwater management. The group met to discuss funding, legislation, groundwater studies and other topics. One topic that came up for discussion was the Texas 4-H Water Ambassador Program. The group voted unanimously to continue support of the program through Summer 2019.

“The 4-H water ambasador program is an educational program for 4-h high school age youth to learn about aquifers and water supplies and demands across the state of Texas,” explained Joel Pigg, coordinator for Groundwater Management Area 7.

Pigg says the program gives about two dozen students per year the chance to see and learn about vital water infrastructure across the state.

“GMA 7 has been a sponsor of this group for the last couple of years,” said Pigg. “We sponsor the program so they can take these kids on a state wide weeklong tour to learn about water infrastructure across the state. So nothing in life is cheap, and so our group has decided to, have each district contribute $125.”

With 24 districts in all in area seven, the funding they provide pays for transportation and lodging accommodations for the students, making this important program possible.

“The more we can teach them in the elementary and high school age,” said Pigg, “how to conserve water – what a precious resource it is – that way we will be able to get those kids involved. Get then interwsted in water infrastructure, so whenever they become the leaders of our future that they have that background knowledge.”

After this round of the program concludes at the end of Summer 2019, the water officials will vote on whether to continue supporting it for Summer 2020.

