October 2018 ranks 4th wettest month on record for San Angelo, TX

October 2018 is one for the record books when it comes to rainfall totals.

As of 4:30 p.m. October 24, San Angelo has received 10.68 inches of rainfall for the month of October. This rainfall total surpasses the previous record for wettest October, which was 8.68 inches set back in 1981.

This October is not only the wettest October on record, but also the 4th wettest of any month on record for San Angelo.

The top ranking wettest month on record for San Angelo are as follows:

September, 1936 with 27.65 inches May, 1987 with 11.24 inches September, 1980 with 11.00 inches.

While the heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across the Concho Valley, the rain has aided in filling the reservoirs. These are the current reservoir totals as of 6:00 a.m. October 24:

Reservoir Date Time Elevation

(NGVD29) Acre-Feet Gallons Percent

Full Nasworthy 10/24/2018 6:00 a.m. 1,871.49 9,036 2,944,389,636 93.98% O.C. Fisher 10/24/2018 6:00 a.m. 1,874.29 14,920 4,861,696,920 12.49% Oak Creek 10/24/2018 6:00 a.m. 2,001.19 42,290 13,780,238,790 107.86% Twin Buttes 10/24/2018 6:00 a.m. 1,925.40 81,810 26,657,870,310 45.34% E.V. Spence 10/24/2018 6:00 a.m. 1,857.75 116,900 38,091,981,900 22.60% O.H. Ivie 10/24/2018 6:00 a.m. 1,526.15 198,200 64,583,668,200 35.75%

For the next seven days, the Concho Valley will be staying relatively dry. A trough could make its way into the area on Wednesday, October 31, which could set off some showers. Currently, rain chances are low to end the month.

More Stories for you

• Early voting for general election continues through Nov. 2.

Early voting for the general election has begun in Tom Green County.Early voting opened Monday, Oct. 22 and will …

• Concho Valley This Morning Update (October 24, 2018)

In your Wednesday morning newsbrief, learn about the voter turnout so far, plus EnPleinAir Texas and more. Also get…

• 10/24/18 Jail Log

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the…

• New school building open in Wall

The Wall school district superintendent says morning drop-off for hundreds of wall elementary students went much more…

• EnPleinAir Texas Celebrates Five Years in San Angelo

Celebrating five years in San Angelo, EnPleinAir Texas brings in more than 30 artist from 20 states across the …

• Seven San Angelo stores named “Best Stores in Texas”

ShopAcrossTexas.com released the “2019 Best Stores in Texas” list and several stores in San Angelo made the list! The …

• Texas Business Women host book signing

Texas Business Women held their monthly meeting at Riverview Restaurant in San Angelo, and this months meeting also…