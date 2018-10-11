Oak Creek tops spillway, Spence on the rise: by the numbers

Heavy rains in the watersheds of local reservoirs have swollen creeks and rivers, creating low water crossing hazards for drivers and closing roads as the runoffs followed gravity’s path to their respective basins for impoundment.

For several reservoirs, the final outcome will not be known for days. But for one, the Oak Creek Reservoir near Blackwell, has not only filled, but has over-topped its spillway where a steady flow of surprisingly-clear water steadily makes its way over the low water crossing of FM 3399, which serves as the spillway. Continuing on the drive, FM 3399 also traverses the dam of the reservoir offering a unique view to visitors of the lake.

The runoff that is going over the spillway will head towards the Ballinger area, eventually joining the Colorado River on its way to the O.H. Ivie Reservoir.

Here is the current runoff results for Oak Creek Reservoir by the numbers. The reservoir maxed out in elevation late in the evening on the 9th, and several times during the day on the 10th of October. Currently the reservoir is 1.2 feet above its completely-full mark. The reservoir’s conservation capacity at 100% full is 39,360 acre-feet (12,825,495,360 gallons)

Date Time Elevation (NGVD29) Acre-Feet Gallons 10/11/2018 (today) 8:00 a.m. CDT 2,001.22 42,360 13,803,048,360 10/10/2018 (max) 6:30 a.m. CDT 2,001.31 42,580 13,874,735,580 9/01/2018 1:00 a.m. CDT 1,986.70 16,230 5,288,561,730 Gain 14.52 26,130 8,514,486,630

The E.V. Spence Reservoir is being filled with runoff from the Colorado river, which left its banks on October 9th, peaking with a reading 18.65 vertical feet, discharging 8,310 cubic feet per second at midnight (flood stage is 15′, normal flow is just above 2′). A rise of at least two feet and a gain of 9,000 acre-feet ( 2,932,659,000 gallons) has been realized in just the last two days.

The final tally on the water impounded will not be known for several days. Here is the current snapshot:

