Oak Creek overflows spillway for weeks; Ivie still growing

Oak Creek has overflowed the spillway of its namesake reservoir since October 9, and continues unabated today. The creek joins the Colorado River near Maverick, then heads towards Ballinger.

The graph below shows the waxing and waning of the amount of water that has been flowing over the spillway since that Tuesday (the red line is the point where water overflows the spillway):

Elm Creek is doing the same at Lake Winters, overflowing its spillway, joining the Colorado River after passing along City Park in Ballinger, offering citizens a mesmerizing view of water continuously cascading over the park’s dam across the creek.

The graphs below show the current stream discharge rates:

All of this water makes its way into Lake Ivie, which has shown a steady, continuous climb in water impounded since the rains began. The reservoir’s current stats as of this morning stand at an elevation of 1,528.07′ with a storage of 216,800 acre-feet (70.6 billion gallons) of water. This sets the reservoir at just under 40% full of its capacity.

Chuck Brown, Director of Operations for the Upper Colorado River Authority (UCRA), states via email that “I would not be surprised to see Ivie reach 220,000 acre feet in contents (elevation 1528.5) by late next week.”

