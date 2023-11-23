SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The major sewer project being worked on near Lake Nasworthy is on track for completion and could potentially be finished ahead of its two-year schedule.

This month, workers began setting a new sewer line underneath the lake. The project involves two larger lines beneath the lake, a phase that City workers are currently ahead of schedule on.

“They are working on the bore underneath Lake Nasworthy currently,” Shane Kelton, executive director of the City of San Angelo’s Public Works department, said. “They’ve completed their first pass, and they’re reigning back. It’s a 3,000-foot bore, so it is taking a while to do it, but they are working through that very well.”

The system — which currently serves much of the Lake Nasworthy area — has already reached capacity.

“Everything seems to be going smoothly at this point,” Kelton said. “Everything is on schedule there.”

Kelton said that workers will begin construction on a new lift station for the Lake Nasworthy sewer system in about six months.