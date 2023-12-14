SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Though the cold weather commonly associated with the winter months doesn’t typically happen in San Angelo until January and February, local plumbing business 3-D’s Plumbing has suggested that you might want to start preparing ahead of time.

Billie Bradford, the service supervisor of 3-D’s Plumbing, stated that there are a few simple measures people can take to ensure that their pipelines are protected against the frigid winter weather. One such measure is to purchase and install a hose bit protector on outside water faucets and connections.

“Styrofoam hose bit protectors, you can pick those up at pretty much any hardware store, any of the plumbing supply houses. They usually stock quite a bit of them,” Bradford said. “They’re pretty simple to put on, just got a little rubber attachment that you just hook on the hose bit to put it on.”

Bradford also recommends that any pipes that are exposed should be properly insulated against the elements.

“Any pipes that are exposed, you want to make sure you have insulation on them,” Bradford said.

Finally, Bradford stated that in the event of extremely cold conditions, experts say people can leave indoor faucets on a very slow drip to help prevent freeze.