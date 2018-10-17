Junction Flooding

“One word of caution if you live near any of these rivers, you need to make sure you can get out of there and climb to high ground as quick as possible because these rivers are rising, everything is wet and it doesn’t take a whole lot of water to cause flash flooding,” said Hector Guerrero of the San Angelo National Weather Service.

Because the majority of students at Junction ISD live in rural areas, the school district decided to cancel classes for safety reasons.

“Right now we have some River Flood Warnings down in there in the Llano river, that South Llano River in incredible. About 6-8 inches of rain flowed into the Llano River Basin,” Guerrero says.

The flooding has caused several road closures including Interstate 10. Although the Llano River has since then lowered in Junction, Texas, officials are advising motorists to be cautious.

“All of the rainfall went into the Llano River. We saw some extreme flooding in the Llano area and Kingsland we saw it washed down a bridge on the Llano River there,” Guerrero says.

The National Weather Center will continue the flash flood watch into Thursday.