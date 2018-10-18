Heavy rains across the Concho Valley flood residents properties

What might seem like a lake is really just the property of a home.

The homeowner to a flooded home, Larry Thompson, says, “we got enough rain where it got into part of my house.”

This isn’t the first time Thompson has seen rain like this his the Concho Valley.

“We’ve been flooded once before on Memorial Day about three years ago,” says Thompson. “We had a lot of damage from that, lost all of our carpet and everything. So, we replaced all of that.”

It was an overnight task for Thompson and his neighbors to clean up the runoff.

“When all of this is under water, everything, these three pumps will pick it,” says Thompson.

Three pumps are acting as one job. 24 hours after the homeowner stopped pumping water off his property, and the water is still about a foot deep. There are areas where it is deeper, as well.

“Actually, it floats all the contaminants to the grass, so now I got weeds to dealt with,” says Thompson.

All of the water also saturates his drain field, leaving the home without septic.

“If we want to use the bathroom,” says Thompson, “we have to go somewhere else to do it.”

For next time, Thompson says he’ll have his pumps ready to go.

He says, he just wants some sunshine.

