Group helping with Kingsland flood relief

A group from San Angelo is planning a trip to the flood ravaged town of Kingsland.

This video of a bridge in Kingsland being swept away has been all over the national news.

But more importantly than that bridge are the people who are stranded in the town with no electricity, water, and in some cases shelter.

Connor Horak and his family have a home right near the bridge that was swept away.

He knew he had to get involved.

You can help the people of Kingsland, a trailer will be set up here at KLST studios tomorrow and Friday.

You can drop of donations of non perishable food items for the group to take down this weekend.