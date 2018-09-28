Governor Abbott: State of disaster declared for Sutton county

Earlier this afternoon, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for counties affected by severe flooding last weekend.
Flooding caused widespread property damage in certain areas of the state, including portions of the Concho Valley.
Sonora, in Sutton County, received 6 to 8 inches of rain causing catastrophic flooding with water lines reaching half way up the sides of many homes and businesses.
The other two counties included in the disaster declaration were Ellis and Tarrant counties, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The disaster declaration opens doors for the affected counties to receive all available resources of state government to cope with the disaster.