FLOODING: Schools Closures and Delays, Road Closures

Due to recent rainfall totals, school closings and delays have been announced due to roads across the Concho Valley becoming flooded. Here is a list of those schools, plus a list of roads that have been closed due to flooding concerns.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, OCT. 18

CLOSURES

-Paint Rock ISD classes are canceled

-Olfen ISD classes are canceled

DELAYS

-Irion County ISD will have a 10:00 AM start. Buses will be delayed 2 hours.

-Miles ISD will have a 2 hour delay.

-Veribest ISD will have a 10:00 AM start. Buses will be delayed 2 hours.

-Wall ISD will have a 10:00 AM start. Buses will be delayed 2 hours.

-Winters ISD will have a 10:00 AM start.

-Ballinger ISD will have a 10:00 AM start. Buses will be delayed 2 hours.

-Junction ISD will have a 10:00 AM start. Buses will be delayed 2 hours.

Listed are the following ROAD CLOSURES in the area as of Wednesday, October 17 at 3:30 p.m.:

Tom Green County

FM 765 between Hawk Avenue and County Road 1391

FM 381

RM 2084

Travel with caution on FM 380, FM 388, and FM 2334 since low water crossings are flooding.

San Angelo

1500 block of S. Concho Drive

Irion County

RM 853 from the S Burma Rd intersection to the Route 67 intersection

RM 915

Coke County

Use caution traveling on FM 2662. While this road is not closed, there are reports of water over the roadway, as well as dirt and debris.

Concho County

Use caution traveling on FM 2134, FM 2402, FM 1929, and Live Oak Road (FM 176). While these road is not closed, there are reports of water over the roadway, as well as dirt and debris.

Runnels County

Use caution driving on FM 2111, FM 2133. While this road is not closed, there are reports of water over the roadway.

Schleicher County

RM 2596

RM 915

FM 2129

RM 864

RM 2597

RM 1674

Use caution while driving on US 190 near Eldorado. This road is not closed, but there are reports of water over the roadway.

Menard County

FM 2092

Calf Creek Road (FM 1311)

RM 2291

RM 864

Kimble County

US 377

RM 2291

FM 2169

RM 385

RM 479

RM 1674

Sutton County

RM 864

RM 1691

RM 1989

RM 189

Crockett County

SH 163

McCulloch County

FM 714 near Brady

Drivers are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving in wet conditions. Never try to walk, swim or drive through swift water. If a vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and safely move to higher ground.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, disobeying warning signs or driving around barriers blocking low water crossings could result in penalties, which include a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail. Tampering with warning devices is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to two years in jail or both.

For a list of more road closures, visit drivetexas.org.

More Stories for you

• Gov. Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 18 counties impacted by severe weather and flooding

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration on Tuesday, October 16 for Kimble and Mason counties, …

• BBB Outstanding Business Award – College Hills Animal Hospital (October 17, 2018)

The Better Business Bureau presents the Outstanding Business Award to the doctors and staff of College Hills Animal…

• Concho Valley This Morning Update (October 17, 2018)

In your Wednesday morning update, learn about local flooding making headlines, plus further details on weather for the…

• 10/17/18 Jail Log

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 10 people were booked into t…

• Spence tops 100,000 acre feet, rains continue

Continued rains falling on saturated watersheds continue to add liquid bounty to the Concho Valley reservoirs.All of …

• Junction Flooding

“One word of caution if you live near any of these rivers, you need to make sure you can get out of there and climb to…

• Seminar held on abuse prevention and health effects

It is domestic violence awareness month and the Tom Green County Coalition Against Violence, which has served the…