Dry Devils River music festival gives 25% of proceeds to Sonora relief fund

It is the Dry Devils River music festival sixth time putting on a music festival at Sutton County Park in Sonora.

This year is special because 25% of the proceeds from ticket sales are going to the Sonora relief fund.

The festival includes an annual cook off and golf scramble, as well as a 5k Hell or High water.

Bringing music and tourists to Sonora was the original goal of the festival as well as making a tribute to Texas country.

The Event MC, Jody Luttrell, says, “to give back to the community has always been an honor and that’s kind of what we wanted to do. Do something for the community, bring people to Sonora. For the last six years now we have people that come back every year.”



The show is a play on words because the devil’s river runs through the town of Sonora. Gates opened at noon and the music started at 4:30 pm.