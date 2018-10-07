Dry Devils River music festival gives 25% of proceeds to Sonora relief fund

Water

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It is the Dry Devils River music festival sixth time putting on a music festival at Sutton County Park in Sonora.

This year is special because 25% of the proceeds from ticket sales are going to the Sonora relief fund.

The festival includes an annual cook off and golf scramble, as well as a 5k Hell or High water.

Bringing music and tourists to Sonora was the original goal of the festival as well as making a tribute to Texas country.

The Event MC, Jody Luttrell, says, “to give back to the community has always been an honor and that’s kind of what we wanted to do. Do something for the community, bring people to Sonora. For the last six years now we have people that come back every year.”


The show is a play on words because the devil’s river runs through the town of Sonora. Gates opened at noon and the music started at 4:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.