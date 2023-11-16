SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — City crews continue work replacing thousands of water meters across San Angelo.

The work comes as part of a two-year project to replace meters that were outdated or not working.

While conducting the replacements, workers are also checking water lines from the City to people’s homes to see if they comply with new federal lead and copper line rule revisions.

“As we are going through and replacing the meters, we will be testing service lines with the new lead and copper rule revisions from the federal government,” Shane Kelton, executive director of the City of San Angelo’s Public Works Department, said. “We are required to test all service lines in the city of San Angelo, so as we are replacing the meters, the crews will be out there testing the service lines as well.”

Kelton says the City is in the second year of the two-year water meter replacement program.