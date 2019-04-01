Changes in San Angelo water restrictions in effect until November 1, 2019

As part of the San Angelo Drought Contingency ordinance, scheduled changes in water restrictions went into effect Monday. 

Residents are are now able to water their lawns twice every seven days from April 1 through October 31, but prohibits watering from noon to 6 p.m. 

As a reminder, it is always a violation to allow water to run more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley, or ditch. Watering violations can be reported to the Code Compliance division at https://cosatx.us/water, emailing https://rudy.ibarra@cosatx.us, or by calling 325-657-4409.

Water Ultilities Director, Allison Strube says that, San Angelo is still in standard conservation, which is above 24 months water supply, and that the changes are not due to the lack of rainfall we have not received in 2019. 

