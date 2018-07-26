Cattle ranchers and the community at large face effects of drought

The ongoing drought has led to more than just hotter temperatures for San Angelo and the surrounding areas, it has also had an impact on local cattle ranchers.

In an interview with New Connection, Josh Blanek with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said,

“the drought is definitely affecting our cattle producers here in the local area. One we’re running out of water; if anybody has surface water that they rely on for watering their cattle it’s virtually nonexistent. They’re relying on well water, pumping that well water out of the ground, and then our grass situation. Without rainfall you’re not going to have the grass, you’re not gonna have the forage for those cattle and so they’re going to have to turn to feeding hay which is in short supply; that increases the ranchers input costs and so when they do take those calves to market, one they’re gonna weigh less because there’s not much forage out there, they’re not going to bring as much per head and then they have, the higher input cost.”

In addition to the concerns for local cattle ranchers there are also the consequences of the drought for the rest of the Concho Valley.

Hector Guerrero with the National Weather Service elaborated, saying “a few of the main impacts in our area are gonna be to agriculture, to the farming community, to the ranchers. They need to have grasses for their livestock and, also for the lakes. The lake levels, we’re seeing drought water restrictions in place for the city of San Angelo and many communities across this part of Texas. Also what we see this time of year is as the thunderstorms start to return we’re gonna see some lightning; and those can cause some wildfires as the grass continues to dry and cure.” Guerrero went on to say that nearby Lake Ivie is continuing to drop to record low levels as a result of the drought.

With the performance of the cattle market tied in closely wth the local economy, and thunderstorm season fast approaching, safe to say many in the Concho Valley have reason to hope for rain.