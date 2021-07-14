An increase in rainfall by over 2 inches impacts local farmers and ranchers

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – On Sunday, a rainfall record was broken in the Concho Valley with 1.92 inches. This puts us at almost two inches above average for this time of year. The National Weather Service says we’re seeing a cold, rainy season right now and it’s having a major impact on farmers and ranchers; both positively and negatively. One area farmer is taking the good with the bad because of the unusual rainfall amounts.

Ripple continues, “With the rainfall comes its own problems and benefits. Of course, we liked the rainfall, but when you have rainfall this often, it keeps us from getting in the field to get our work done. The excessive rainfall leeches out fertilizer so what that means we may have to add more fertilizer, as we go on. Typically this time of year we are running irrigation wells we’ve got center pavements drip irrigation, everything is running wide open, but right now we’re wet enough that we can’t even get into where those fields are.”



While some farmers may be having issues with flooding, the rain is saving many ranchers money on feed while ponds are filling up for their animals to drink.

Concho Valley Rancher, Colton Bolf explains, “The recent rains have brought. It’s really brought the feed cost down on the cattle and we don’t have to buy near as much feed and the pawns are full and the cattle can drink from the ponds and we don’t have to have to worry about waters near as much anymore, it’s like we did last year in the years past.”