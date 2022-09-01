SAN ANGELO, Texas — Recent rainfall in the Concho Valley has been very beneficial to current drought conditions, however, 2022 is still marked as the second driest year since 1894 according to the National Weather Service for San Angelo and Abilene.

KLST Chief Meteorologist Kris Boone said that San Angelo has seen 1.70 inches of rain in the past couple of days with most of the Concho Valley seeing between 1-2 inches. Some pockets have seen totals closer to 4 inches.

CC NWS

Meteorologist Kelli Barendse from the NWS said it would take 12-15 inches of rainfall to bring Tom Green County out of drought conditions. While this current rainfall is certainly helping to alleviate the worst of the drought conditions, overall drought conditions are still expected to linger. At the NWS office for Abilene and San Angelo, the county is still 7.98 inches below normal for this time of year – making it the second driest year to date in 128 years.