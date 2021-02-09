Water Advisory Updates

UPDATE (4:30 a.m.): We have an additional statement from the City of San Angelo regarding the “Do Not Use” notice.

“In order for retail food establishments to operate, they must have hot and cold running water under pressure. In this case due to our “do not use” notice, this does not allow for restaurants to remain in operation at this time. Boiling water will not solve the issue because this is not a bacteriological issue that can be solved by boiling water.” the statement said.

Laboratory test results should be available within 24-48 hours.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Quality Lab at 325-481-2722.

UPDATED: San Angelo, Texas (February 8) — The San Angelo Water Utilities Department began receiving numerous complaints about an unusual odor in their tap water in the PaulAnn area. The odor is typically more noticeable during aeration of the water, for instance while showering or washing your hands in a sink.

The City sent a laboratory crew to the area to speak to several residents and to collect water samples in an effort to determine the cause and source of the odor. Water samples have been shipped overnight to an independent laboratory to help determine the cause.

This evening, the city of San Angelo added more water systems to the DO NOT USE advisory listing. As a precaution, water utilities requests that you do not use the water citywide and these following water system until further notice…

Turquoise Water

Concho Rural Water Pecan Creek·

City of Miles

Twin Buttes Water System

Concho Rural Water Grape Creek

Water Wagon Water Hauling Service

Goodfellow AFB

Red Creek MUD

Concho Rural Water – Water Hauling

Original Services Water Hauler

Millersview-Doole Water System

Avoid using these listed water ultities and do not use the water for bathing. Water can be used for flushing of toilets or for watering landscape. Laboratory test results should be available within 24-48 hours.

Chlorine residuals and bacteria tests in the area are normal. There is no concern for bacterial contamination, which is being monitored continuously at this time.

This is a precautionary advisory until we have more information.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Quality Lab at 325-481-2722.