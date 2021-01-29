US Capitol surrounded by fence, troops as threats continue

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Nearly three weeks after an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., remains at high alert.

Just this week, two men, one of them armed with a loaded gun and carrying a list of lawmakers, were arrested near the Capitol. The Department of Homeland Security warned domestic terrorism threats are increasing.

“This is not right,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said of looming concerns about more violence, going on to say she feels “a sense of sadness.” “I certainly would’ve hoped that it wouldn’t come to having to put fencing up all around what is called the temple of democracy.”

U.S. Capitol Police on Friday urged lawmakers and their staff to be vigilant. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said they were given specific instructions, though he would not provide details.

“I’ve been advised by Capitol Police and others not to talk about my own security or the security of my staff,” Brown said. “I trust that law enforcement figures out the best way to keep us safe.”

Authorities are beefing up security at D.C. airports on busy travel days.

Capitol Police are also calling for a permanent fence to be installed around the building, replacing the temporary one that has been there since the Jan. 6 riot. But Washington’s mayor is not on board, nor are many Republicans.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said in a statement that hearings should be held to discuss any new security measures and suggested that members of Congress should get classified briefings to “understand the threat levels.”

Nearly 5,000 National Guardsmen are expected to remain on patrol in Washington through March.