Trump trade deal is good news for U.S. farmers, but some say not good enough

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — U.S. farmers have taken a multi-billion dollar hit as a result of President Trump’s multi-front trade war, but they received some good news this week when he announced a trade deal with Japan.

But farmers say they aren’t ready to start celebrating until the President is able to reach agreements with China and Mexico.

Bryan Riley, with the National Taxpayers Union, says it’s a tough time to be an American farmer.

On top of bad weather, Riley says the President’s multi-front trade war has dried up the markets with America’s top exporting partners.

“Once you lose that market share it is going to be really tough to get back,” says Riley.

Riley calls the Japan deal a step in the right direction, but says America is still at odds with its top three trading markets: China, Canada and Mexico.

Riley says relief for farmers won’t come until the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement is signed — and the trade wars are over.