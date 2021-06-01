Sen. Cornyn, three other members of Congress to visit the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)—Sen. John Cornyn, along with three other members of Congress, announced they will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Sen. Cornyn will be joined by Senator Kyrsten Sinema, and U.S. Representatives Henry Cuellar and Tony Gonzales. Their visit follows the introduction of the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act.

According to a news release, the members of Congress will tour the Border Patrol’s Donna Temporary Processing Center, the Dept. of Health and Human Services’ Delphi Emergency Intake Site, the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, and meet with local elected officials, stakeholders and law enforcement officials.

They will then hold a joint press conference at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge.

Cornyn’s office said the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, which was introduced in May, responds to the surge in migrants coming across the southern border.

Last week, Sens. Cornyn and Sinema and Reps. Cuellar and Gonzales sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting that DHS commit to a plan, benchmarks, and timeline for removing the restrictions to non-essential traffic through land ports of entry.

Cornyn and Sinema said they are touring the Arizona-Mexico border region on Tuesday.

In March, Sens. Cruz and Cornyn led a Senate delegation in a tour of the Texas-Mexico border, which included a roundtable discussion with local stakeholders.

The press conference will be live streamed in this article.