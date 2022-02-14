WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Billions of dollars are going toward expanding broadband access in the United States but while the Biden administration is pointing to its achievements so far, advocates argue more needs to be done to connect Americans to the internet.

“Access to the internet is not just a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity,” White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said.

The bipartisan infrastructure law invests billions into the Affordable Connectivity Program, providing families with internet subsidies. More than 10 million households are now part of the program.

“When we connect families and workers, students and small business owners with high-speed internet, we connect them to opportunity,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Advocates say additional funding is an important step forward but emphasize that there’s a lot more to do to make the program more accessible.

“Folks are not taking advantage of that in nearly the numbers that are eligible,” Marty Newell with the Center for Rural Strategies said.

The organization is also pushing for leaders to find solutions that fit local communities.

Advocates with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance add that making sure there are support systems to use new broadband services is critical.

“So there is some place to turn to when you’re not sure what it is that you need to do to get online or be able to use a particular application,” Angela Siefer said.

Republican Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana is also focused on improving access – especially in rural places.

“We have to have access to this kind of technology to be able to produce the kind of quantities and quality of food, fiber and so on that we need,” he said.

Democrats, Republicans and advocates all agree the national attention on the issue is a step in the right direction.