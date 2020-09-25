President Trump unveils health care plan, signs order protecting preexisting conditions

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump signed an executive order and outlined what his health care policy will look like in his second term.

The President says his America First Health Care Plan will:

Expand affordable insurance options

Reduce cost of prescription drugs

End surprise medical billing

And protect patients with pre-existing conditions

“Working to ensure Americans have access to the care they need,” President Trump said Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro said Thursday that President Trump’s number one priority is continuing protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

When asked how exactly the administration plans to protect pre-existing conditions without the safeguards of the Affordable Care Act, Navarro says American’s have nothing to fear.

“I’m gonna let the President talk about that today but it’s an iron-clad firm principle American people will be protected,” Navarro said.

“We were able to terminate the individual mandate but kept the provision protecting patients with preexisting conditions,” President Trump said Thursday.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said protections for pre-existing conditions will be erased under President Trump.

“Say good-bye to the benefit,” Pelosi said Thursday.

Pelosi said President Trump plans to push through his Supreme Court nominee to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

“So it just goes on and on of what will be gone,” Pelosi added.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an Affordable Care Act case, the week after the election, about whether the law is constitutional.