LIVE BLOG: President Trump arrives to the Rio Grande Valley

President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall under construction Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Here’s the latest information and updates on President Donald Trump arrival to the Rio Grande Valley (all times CT).

Sources told KVEO on Saturday, Trump will land in Harlingen and then take a helicopter to the city of McAllen.

Trump first visited the RGV in 2019 to meet with border security officials about the border wall.

2:04 p.m.

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro is speaking at the LUPE protest in San Juan.

“We’ve had enough of that division of hate and bigotry,” said Castro at the protest.

1:54 p.m.

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault. Trump says, “People thought that what I said was totally appropriate.” He made the comments Tuesday during his first appearance in public since the Capitol siege, which came as lawmakers were tallying Electoral College votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Trump ha arrived in Texas to trumpet his campaign against illegal immigration in an attempt to burnish his legacy with eight days remaining in his term.

“The Hispanic population gets it… not only did I win Texas.. but I won border towns” – #POTUSRGV — Clara Benitez (@ClaraBenitezTV) January 12, 2021

1:40 p.m.

The president is inside the motorcade and traveling to a section of the border wall in the city of Alamo.

1:24 p.m.

The Osprey carrying President Trump landed at McAllen Miller International Airport.

Police on the ground tell me Trump landed 10mins at a different section of the airport. Supporters who lined up will outside the airport didn’t see the President arrive in McAllen #POTUSRGV — Jeremiah Wilcox (@WilcoxReports) January 12, 2021

1:20 p.m.

Crowds continues to grow as they wait for President Trumps arrival near the McAllen Int. Airport.

The excitement and crowd continues to grow as they wait for President Trumps arrival near the McAllen Int. Airport. #POTUSRGV pic.twitter.com/MNLqBtJqxA — Jeremiah Wilcox (@WilcoxReports) January 12, 2021

1:10 p.m.

Trump leaves in Osprey to Border Wall location in Alamo.

1:00 p.m.

President Donald Trump gets off Air Force One to board Osprey.

12:57 p.m.

Airforce lands to Harlingen airport.

12:50 p.m.

LUPE is preparing to hold a protest against Trump’s arrival at 1 p.m. in San Juan. People at the site are pushing for more action from the government on the pandemic.





12:10 p.m.

Osprey’s flying into Harlingen airport ahead of the President’s arrival.

11:50 a.m.

La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is preparing to host a rally in protest of President Trump’s visit at 12:30 p.m.

According to the organization’s website, LUPE officials are upset at “public officials who did nothing to stop this visit.”

LUPE told KVEO they plan to speak about the long history of attacks against people of color, and the harm and violence along the border.

11:27 a.m.

Media is going through security at the Harlingen airport, around 90 minutes before President Trump is scheduled to arrive. There are supporters in the airport to greet President Trump.

We are through security, around 90 minutes before @POTUS arrives in Harlingen #POTUSRGV pic.twitter.com/xRDARMHlEz — Brice Helms (@BriceHelms) January 12, 2021

11:10 a.m.

Trump supporters are gathering in the city of McAllen for Trump’s visit.

10:45 a.m.

Trump supporters are lining on RGV roads for Trump’s visit to the border wall.

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump turns to walk to board Air Force One, after speaking with the media, at Andrews Air Force Base, boarding to travel to Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“Trump told reporters at the White House the prospect of impeachment is causing “tremendous anger” in the nation. But he said he wants “no violence.”



On impeachment, Trump said it’s “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.” But he said, “We want no violence. Never violence.” from the AP

9:33 a.m.

Cameron County judge Eddie Trevino Jr. opposes Trump’s visit to the Rio Grande Valley, saying “The violence and attacks our U.S. Congressmembers and U.S. Capitol experienced are beyond words of validation and are in direct opposition to our shared American values. It was a domestic terror attack upon our democracy and our U.S. Constitution upon which our country is founded and such an attack cannot be defended in any way. In order to avoid any possible or related occurrences in our area, we are asking the people of the Rio Grande Valley to avoid such a public outing and event. Hospitalizations are critical as a result of COVID-19 and our focus is on continuing to save lives, and for that reason, we are requesting that President Trump cancel this trip so that our focus as a County and as a Country will be to save lives and not endanger them, to respect our democracy, our representative government, and the constitutional values in which we all believe in as Americans. President Trump’s visit today will not help in healing our Country from the divisions he has encouraged that turned his rally based upon falsehoods into a domestic terror event against our nation’s leaders, our Capital, and our democratic form of government. ”

8:52 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the border wall. Media was asked to set up as early as 8:00 a.m.

Stage is getting set up ahead of the president’s visit.

7:11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Harlingen around 1 p.m. he will be taking another plane to land in Alamo, marking the border completion.

