Georgia runoff decides which party controls Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The fate of the Senate remains in flux after Democrats failed short of flipping several seats.

Right now, the battle for power on Capitol Hill comes down to two Senate races in Georgia.

“Voters defied every predictor,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said. “Candidates really matter, but what you’re for also really matters,” Blunt said.

After a projected blue wave hit a red wall on Election Day Senate Republicans are taking a victory lap.

“Very thankful to have made it through another election season,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said.

Ernst and Blunt say voters rejected Democrats’ agenda in favor of Republican policies.

“They want more opportunity, they want more fairness, they want a strong economy,” Blunt said.

Right now, both parties are projected to hold an equal 48 seats in the Senate.

The final two deciding the chamber’s fate will come down to Georgia runoffs.

“The state of Georgia is changing,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said.

Brown says he’s confident Georgia will go blue after voters there gave President-elect Joe Biden a narrow victory.

“They’ve not been happy with the Trump administration, clearly, by that vote. I would assume they will vote for two senators that will take them in a different direction,” Brown said.

Brown says the seats are must wins to ensure Biden can pass his agenda.

“The president needs cooperation, not resistance and stonewalling,” Brown said.

But Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the new head of fundraising for Senate Republicans says that’s exactly why the GOP must win Georgia.

“The socialism, reduced funding for the police, all these things are going to change the America we all grew up in,” Scott said. “We’ve got to win in Georgia and we’re going to win in Georgia”

Georgians cast their votes again on Jan. 5.

Democrat activist Stacey Abrams has reportedly already raised $6 million to help the Senate Democrat runoff candidates.