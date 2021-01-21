‘America needs to lead the way’: Democrats pleased with Biden’s first day in office, Republicans frustrated

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden hit the ground running after being sworn into office on Wednesday, signing several executive orders and reversing some of former President Donald Trump’s actions.

While some Republicans aren’t happy with the new president’s actions, Democrats are applauding the changes.

“America needs to lead the way,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said Thursday night.

The newly sworn-in Georgia Democrat said he’s glad President Biden signed sweeping executive orders in his first 24 hours that addressed everything from the coronavirus pandemic to climate.

“I was happy to see us re-enter the World Health Organization, for example,” Warnock said. “To imagine that we would leave in the middle of a pandemic was outrageous.”

Warnock was one of three new senators – along with fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff and California Democrat Alex Padilla – who ushered in a Democratic majority in the Senate on Wednesday. That majority is expected to push Biden’s agenda forward.

“It’s really frustrating because he talks a good game. But his actions show just the opposite,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Thursday morning.

Scott said he is not happy with the changes President Biden made, like rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and World Health Organization.

“He just wants to be in the club. But if I want to be in the club, I should get something for it,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) supports the president’s executive actions.

“Presidents should make vigorous use of executive orders and every president since George Washington has,” Kaine said Thursday afternoon.

But Kaine said they shouldn’t replace the work Congress needs to do.

“The better thing is for Congress to act.”

Kaine expects the administration’s work to increase as key cabinet officials are confirmed over the next week.