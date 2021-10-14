Wall prepares for No. 1 Jim Ned

WALL–The Hawks getting ready to welcome in the reigning 3A Division one State Champion and number one team in the state the Jim Ned Indians to town on Friday night.



Wall is coming off a dominant district opening win over TLCA 64-13 Putting them at 3-2 on the season but more importantly 1-0 in 3-3A division one.



Now as the rare underdogs, this group of hawks is looking to make a name for themselves Friday night at Hawks Stadium at 7 P.M.