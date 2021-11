Flags placed at the graves of veterans at Fairmount Cemetary

Description

The public is invited to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 West Avenue N.

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. Mayor Brenda Gunter will also be participating in the ceremony.



Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.

Location

Time

11:00 A.M, Thursday, November 11, 2021