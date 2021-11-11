Skip to content
Baptist Retirement Community: Veterans Day Event
Nov 11, 2021 / 09:04 AM CST
Nov 11, 2021 / 09:05 AM CST
902 – 903 North Main Street, San Angelo, TX, 76903
10:00 A.M
Veterans Day Events
Baptist Retirement Community: Veterans Day Event
Vietnam War Memorial: Veterans Day Ceremony
Paint Rock ISD: Veterans Day Ceremony
ASU ROTC: Veterans Vigil
ASU Trumpet Ensemble: Veterans Day Concert
Fairmount Cemetary: Veterans Commemorative Ceremony
More Veterans Day Events