ASU Trumpet Ensemble: Veterans Day Concert

Description

Angelo State University’s Trumpet Ensembles will present a public concert to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

Titled “TRUMPETS: Flash and Finesse,” the concert will take place in the EFA Building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public. From the cutting-edge sounds of new music to time-honored pieces, ASU’s GOLD and BLUE trumpet ensembles will perform a wide variety of music that pays tribute to military and first-responder heroes, including:

“Australian Fanfare” by David Stanhope

“Ave Maria” by Vladimir Vavilov

“Concert Fanfare” by Eric Ewazen

“Keep it Light, Keep it Tight” and “Hail, Caesar” by Charles Reskin

“Blazon” from “The Trumpets” by Gilbert Vinter

“Conquest” by Erik Morales

“Ice Journey” by Jason Basoco

“Amazing Grace” arranged by Erik Morales

“America the Beautiful” by Samuel War

“Taps” attributed to Daniel Butterfield

After opening the concert together, the BLUE and GOLD ensembles will each perform separately and then rejoin together to close the evening. Many of the pieces highlight the lyric quality of the trumpet and will showcase the instrument’s sensitivity and finesse. They also include music written specifically for trumpet ensembles, as well special arrangements for the occasion.

The ASU Trumpet Ensembles are directed by Dr. John Irish, professor of music.

Everyone attending the concert will need to complete ASU’s visitor wellness screening (angelo.edu/wellness-screening-visitor) and be prepared to show their wellness screening badge before entering the EFA Building. Masks/face coverings are also encouraged, but are not mandatory.

Location

Time

7:00 P.M, Thursday, November 11, 2021