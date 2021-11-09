ASU ROTC: Veterans Vigil

Description

Angelo State University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 will commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Ave. N.

Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and are free and open to the public. They will include:

Welcome Remarks – ASU Cadet Holden Majors

Invocation – Capt. Ben Hutchison, Air Force Chaplain

Guest Speaker – Dr. William Kitch, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force, and Chair, ASU David L. Hirschfield Department of Engineering

Flag Retreat Ceremony

Commemorative Wreath Presentation

Candlelight Vigil

The Candlelight Vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with ASU cadets standing vigil and reading aloud short biographies of ASU alumni veterans. The vigil and readings will continue at the Memorial Oak Grove until midnight.

The Veterans Vigil event is sponsored by ASU’s Carr Squadron of the Arnold Air Society student organization and ROTC Det. 847.

Location

Time

5:00 P.M, Thursday, November 11, 2021