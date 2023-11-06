SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 847, will commemorate Veterans Day and honor the nation’s military veterans with its annual Veterans Vigil.

The event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the ASU Memorial Oak Grove next to the Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Ave. N.

Activities will begin at 4 p.m. and are free and open to the public. They will include:

Welcome Remarks – Dr. Don Topliff, ASU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Invocation

Guest Speaker – Col. Christopher Corbett, Vice Commander, 17th Training Wing, Goodfellow AFB

Flag Retreat Ceremony

Commemorative Wreath Presentation

Candlelight Vigil

The Candlelight Vigil will begin at 5 p.m. with ASU cadets standing vigil and reading aloud short biographies of ASU alumni veterans. The vigil and readings will continue at the Memorial Oak Grove until midnight.

The Veterans Vigil event is sponsored by ASU’s Carr Squadron of the Arnold Air Society student organization and ROTC Det. 847.