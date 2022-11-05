SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today, November 5, 2022, the streets were packed with red, white and blue spirit for San Angelos’s 19th annual Veterans Day Parade and CVHP staff hit the street to capture every moment!
2022 Veterans Day Parade CC Dusty Ellis
2022 Veterans Day Parade CC Dusty Ellis
by: Dusty Ellis
Posted:
Updated:
|Name
|Branch
|Date of Service
|Anderson, Felix
|USA
|1968-71
|Auten, Jimmie
|USAF
|1960-82
|Baker, Kenneth
|USAF
|1960-68
|Banda, Frank
|USA
|1968-71
|Banda, Juan
|USA
|1973-76
|Barnhart, Beverly
|USA
|1970-76
|Beasley, Stanley
|USN
|1965-69
|Bowers, Christopher
|USA
|1970
|Bradshaw, Steve
|USA
|1968-74
|Calhoun, Daniel
|USN
|1974-78
|Castillo, Josue
|USA
|1969-71
|Christopher, Benjamin
|USAF
|1959-64
|Denton, Clifford
|USA
|1969-71
|Denton, Douglas
|USA
|1967-69
|Drennan, Wayland J
|USA
|1964-66
|Dula, Pat
|USN
|1966-68
|Flage, Gary
|USAF
|1964-68
|Garcia, Alfredo
|USA
|1966-69
|Gray, Jane
|Civ
|(blank)
|Holloway, Micheal
|USN
|1966-68
|Julia, Frederick
|USA
|1966-88
|Kelley, Larry
|USA
|1968-70
|Koehn, Ferd
|USA
|1969-72
|Lee, Dennis
|USN
|1967-76
|Lewis, David
|USN
|1970-74
|Lisewsky, Felix
|USAF
|1958-80
|Magil, Larry
|USA
|1970-72
|Maples, Louis
|USAF
|1969-76
|Martinez, Fernando
|USMC
|1973-79
|Martinez, Johnny
|USA
|1968-69
|Miers, Gene
|USN
|1970-93
|Miers, Robert
|USN
|1969-73
|Miller, Lawrence
|USAF
|1967-97
|Miloni, Joseph
|USMC
|1947-74
|Olson, Phillip
|USA
|1960-80
|Reed, Russell (Earl)
|USN
|1968-72
|Renfroe, Jack
|USA
|1972-74
|Ruckelshausen, Donald
|USAF
|1966-82
|Saladin, Patrick
|USAF
|1960-87
|Snowden, Sammie
|USA
|1971-90
|Spears, Ronald
|USA
|1971-81
|Stovall, Phillip II
|USA
|1971-77
|Name
|Thanks for:
|Description
|All Veterans Council of Tom Green County
|Organization and Direction of the Parade
|The All Veterans Council is an all volunteer organization; made up of leadership of Veteran Service Organizations, Active Duty Military, Surviving Spouses, Active duty spouses and community volunteers. They serve as the single point of contact between all Veterans Service Organizations to honor and assist our Tom Green County veteran population.
|Veteran Service Organizations
|Serving Veterans in our Community
|Vietnam Veterans Association 457
|Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1815
|American Legion Post 572
|Disabled American Veterans 237
|Fleet Reserve Association Branch 295
|EC47 Historical Association
|Heritage Chapter - Freedom Through Vigilance Association
|Concho Valley Women's Veterans Association
|Military Veteran Peer Network
|Combat Veteran Motorcycle Assoc. TX 23-12
|WoVeN: Womens Veteran Network
|Team Red White and Blue
|And so many others
|City of San Angelo
|Always supporting the Parade effort
|This year has been an exceptional challenge; and the City has diligently worked with the AVC to ensure the parade continues.
|All American Chevrolet
|Providing vehicles for VIPs and Dignitaries
|All American Chevrolet has provdied parade vehicles for many years.
|Tops Septic
|Providing Porta Potties for parade participants
|This is the second year that Tops Septic has provided Porta Potties for the parade.
|Workforce Solutions of the Concho Valley
|Providing volunteers to drive VIPs
|The staff of Workforce Solutions lends support throughout our community, year round. They especially step up to assist with this Parade.
|Concho Valley Transit
|Providing busses for Vietnam Veterans and Vietnam Surviving Spouses.
|San Angelo React
|Providing additional ground support
|Sunbelt Oil and Gas
|Providing a lift for Camera shots