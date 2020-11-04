Watch the live streaming video this Saturday; theme for the parade is "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans"

Join us this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 2020 Veterans Day Parade in downtown San Angelo. This year the theme for the event is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.”

Approximately 70 Vietnam Veterans will be honored in the event, culminating with a pinning ceremony at the El Paseo de Santa Angela immediately following the parade.

Senator Charles Perry will be riding in the parade, one of a number of dignitaries and featured VIPs. The Central and Lake View Marching Bands will make an appearance in the 70+ float line-up for the parade.

The parade will be live-streamed here on ConchoValleyHomePage.com along with the KLST-TV live broadcast.

SAFETY FIRST

Parade organizers are asking all parade participants and observers to follow safe practices to help stop the spread of COVID-19 including use of masks and practicing social distancing. Any person not comfortable with a personal appearance is encouraged to watch the parade from the comfort and safety of their own home.