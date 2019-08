It’s time to submit your entries for the 2019 Concho Valley Veteran’s Day Parade !

The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 on Concho Avenue at Irving Street.

Entries are required to have a Contact Person and all participants read and understand the instructions embedded in the entry form found below.

The entry deadline is the Monday before the Parade Date — Monday, November 4, 2019. Don’t delay, submit your entry today!