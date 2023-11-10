SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Hundreds of residents will be gathering to the sides of downtown San Angelo’s streets to watch the 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade make its way through the city on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

KLST will be livestreaming the parade as it makes its way through town. Check in on this article when the parade starts to help yourself find a real-time view of the festivities!

Though the parade is held to honor all veterans and observe Veterans Day each year, this year’s celebration will be dedicated to the veterans of the Gulf War.

Floats, cars, horses and more will all carve their way through downtown. Many floats may throw candy for onlookers to enjoy, while others might play live or prerecorded music for the crowds.