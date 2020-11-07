San Angelo Elks Lodge hosted a drive-thru meal distribution event following Veterans Day parade

These drive-thru distribution events are held on the third Saturday of every month

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Elks Lodge hosted a free drive-thru meal distribution for military veterans and their families this afternoon.

This event immediately followed the Veterans Day parade in downtown. Meals were served drive-thru fashion until 3pm. These drive-thru distribution events are held on the third Saturday of every month. Thanks to Veterans Day coming up, the Elks Lodge decided to crank up the amount for November.

“For us, it’s something we do for the community,” San Angelo Elks Lodge president Emit Lopez said. “One of the projects is veterans and children and this is how we pay our veterans, by giving them a free meal. After the parade they come back and their families also.”

The San Angelo Elks Lodge will be feeding veterans at the VA Medical Center in Big Spring on Veterans Day. For more information, visit the San Angelo Elks Lodge website.